Brittany Ferries cancels sailings

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Brittany Ferries sailings from Roscoff / Cork (20th October) and Cork / Roscoff (21st October) have regrettably been cancelled.

Brittany Ferries is currently contacting all passengers scheduled to travel the route tomorrow and Saturday to offer assistance. Passengers due to travel can also contact the Brittany Ferries call centre at 00 353 21 4277801.

The company apologises to all passengers for the inconvenience this will cause to journeys.