News

Brittany Ferries Plots Recovery Course After Worst Year in Decades

Brittany Ferries Plots Recovery Course After Worst Year in Decades

Brittany Ferries has published some of the most disappointing figures in its history, following its AGM in St Pol de Leon, France today. In a year dominated by the Covid crisis and amid on-going Brexit concerns, 2020 passenger numbers fell to less than a third of normal levels. Freight fared slightly better, with figures down by 20 per cent. Company turnover halved, as lockdown measures and restrictions on travel in all markets forced passengers to stay at home.

Cap Finistere

The report also highlighted issues prompted by Brexit, blaming uncertainty around it for creating uncertainty and anxiety in the marketplace and a reduction of passenger numbers by 5 per cent.

“In the last few years Brittany Ferries faced a double strike, firstly as a consequence of Brexit challenges and then as a result of Covid,” said Jean Marc Roué, company president. “On Brexit, the unfavourable Sterling-Euro exchange rate hit our bottom line. The value of Sterling plummeted directly after the 2016 vote and, since then, the company lost €115 million in potential income as the majority of revenue is generated in Sterling and costs come in Euros.

An independent analysis of the passenger market found that despite the catastrophe of 2020, passenger numbers will recover to 2019 levels by 2022 as well as an improvement in freight volumes. The report also outlined some bright spots in the company’s fortunes, including winning a Brexit-related ferry contract with the UK government and the ongoing development of the “ferroutage” multimodal project, which will make for a seamless link between ferry and rail services in Bayonne and Cherbourg. The company also welcomed two new additions to its fleet – the return of freighter MV Cotentin and the new MV Galicia.

Looking to the future, the report pointed to a four-pillar, five-year recovery plan that includes increased transition to greener energy consumption; a recommitment to France and its sea workers; commitment to farming cooperatives; and on-going support from the regions, banks and government.

 

Passenger numbers

Last year, Brittany Ferries carried 752,102 passengers. That was less than a third of the total it would carry in a normal year. By comparison, in 2019 it carried 2,498,354 passengers across all routes.

PASSENGERS BY ROUTE2017-20182018-20192019-2020
ROSCOFF – PLYMOUTH369,605328,13378,445
ST-MALO – PORTSMOUTH349,002325,19889,052
CHERBOURG – POOLE211,545207,83135,002
CHERBOURG – PORTSMOUTH166,910143,50617,394
CAEN – PORTSMOUTH929,929914,380357,675
LE HAVRE – PORTSMOUTH145,524157,81432,022
Channel2,172,5152,076,862609,590
IRELAND/FRANCE/SPAIN97,174120,19319,822
UK/SPAIN358,272301,299122,690
All lines 2,627,9612,498,354752,102

 

Freight figures

Brittany Ferries’ freight map

Brittany Ferries largely returned to its roots as a freight-only operation towards the end of last year. in total it carried 160,377 units in 2020, down around 20 percent on the previous year’s tally of 201,554. Market distortions were caused by stockpiling at the end of the Brexit transition period and amid concerns about new border controls and import/export processes. The Covid crisis also impacted freight volumes, albeit not as significantly as it did for passenger traffic.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Cassidy Travel launches PriorityPass for ‘Mouthwatering’ 2023 Rugby World Cup

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Reveals Details of All-Inclusive UK ‘Summer Seacations’

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

China to Restrict Access to Visitors with Chinese-Made Vaccine

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

When Will Cruises Sail Again?

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

Killester Travel Kicks off Scrum for Rugby World Cup Packages

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

American Airlines to Resume Service Between Dublin and Philadelphia

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

We Are Mario: Super Nintendo World’s Official Opening Sets New Bar for Theme Parks

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

CaminoWays launches Camino for Families

Fionn DavenportMarch 19, 2021
Read More

MSC Cruises Launch Cruises Ex UK

Sharon JordanMarch 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn