Busiest Christmas Entertainment Programme Ever at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport is set to host its biggest and busiest festive entertainment programme this Christmas. More than 1,600 performers from 50 schools, choirs and musical groups will entertain passengers from Monday 9 December with two performances in each terminal daily, right up to Christmas Eve.

“Dublin Airport is a very special place for the thousands of passengers travelling home for Christmas from all over the world and also for those visiting Ireland for the holidays,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “We have been arranging our Christmas entertainment calendar since September and we are delighted to present our biggest musical schedule ever. Our teams in the terminals love to see the surprise and delight on the faces of passengers as they are greeted by festive music and song when they walk into the arrivals hall.”

RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy will broadcast his show live from Terminal 2 Arrivals on Monday 23 December from 09:00 – 10:00. Dublin Airport’s entertainment programme will end on Christmas Eve with the Dublin Gospel Choir performing live in Terminal 2.

“Many of our performers are from schools in our local communities including Kilcoskan National School in the Ward, Mary Queen of Ireland National School in Toberburr and Thornleigh Educate Together, Swords,” added Vincent. “We also have adult choirs such as Prosper Fingal, the Airport Fire Service Band, and Voices of Hope – Move 4 Parkinsons. We would like to thank all our performers for helping to make Christmas homing comings extra special at Dublin Airport.”