Busiest Christmas Entertainment Programme Ever at Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport is set to host its biggest and busiest festive entertainment programme this Christmas. More than 1,600 performers from 50 schools, choirs and musical groups will entertain passengers from Monday 9 December with two performances in each terminal daily, right up to Christmas Eve.

“Dublin Airport is a very special place for the thousands of passengers travelling home for Christmas from all over the world and also for those visiting Ireland for the holidays,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “We have been arranging our Christmas entertainment calendar since September and we are delighted to present our biggest musical schedule ever. Our teams in the terminals love to see the surprise and delight on the faces of passengers as they are greeted by festive music and song when they walk into the arrivals hall.”

RTÉ Radio One’s Ryan Tubridy will broadcast his show live from Terminal 2 Arrivals on Monday 23 December from 09:00 – 10:00. Dublin Airport’s entertainment programme will end on Christmas Eve with the Dublin Gospel Choir performing live in Terminal 2.

“Many of our performers are from schools in our local communities including Kilcoskan National School in the Ward, Mary Queen of Ireland National School in Toberburr and Thornleigh Educate Together, Swords,” added Vincent. “We also have adult choirs such as Prosper Fingal, the Airport Fire Service Band, and Voices of Hope – Move 4 Parkinsons. We would like to thank all our performers for helping to make Christmas homing comings extra special at Dublin Airport.”

DateTimeTerminalGroup
09/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

St. Brigid’s Boys National School

Kylemore College

Fingal Gospel Choir

Skerries Ukele Group

10/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

Mary Queen of Ireland

Rolestown National School

Voices of Hope – Move 4 Parkinsons

11/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

St. Mary’s National School, Garristown

Gaelscoil Cholmcille

Brother Kevin Singer

12/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Forget-Me-Nots

St. Margaret’s National School

Tolka Dots

Dublin Airport Fire Service Band

13/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Cannistown National School

Portmarnock Community School

Clane Musical and Drama Society

Dublin All-Stars

14/12/201911.00

11.00

T1

T2

Kylemore Music Group

Young European Strings

15/12/201919.00T2St. Mary’s College Singers
16/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Holywell Educate Together National School

Kilcoskan National School

Songs in the key of D

Portmarnock Singers

17/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Prosper Fingal

Scoil an Duinnínigh

North Dublin Community Gospel Choir

Cór Duibhlinne

18/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Scoil Bhríde

St. Louis Infant School

Lambay Singers

CCÉ Port Mearnóg

19/12/201911.00

11.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Virgin Mary Girls National School

St. Joseph’s Rush

Heritage Singers, Balrothery

Precision Pianos

20/12/201910.00

10.00

19.00

19.00

T1

T2

T1

T2

Thornleigh Educate Together

St. Cronan’s Junior National School

Rush Musical Society

K&S Accordian Orchestra

21/12/201911.00

11.00

T1

T2

Dublin Airport Singers

Gluais

22/12/201911.00

19.00

T2

T1

Royal Meath Accordion Orchestra

St. Paul’s Choir Ayrfield

23/12/201909.00

19.00

T2

T2

Ryan Tubridy Show – RTÉ Radio One

Dublin Airport Fire Service Band

24/12/201911.00T2Dublin Gospel Choir

 

 

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 42 years.

