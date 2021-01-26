News

Cabinet to Tighten Travel Restrictions

Cabinet to Tighten Travel Restrictions

Cabinet has agreed a tightening of Covid restrictions for travellers, but detailed legal work still to be done to make quarantine and other restrictions mandatory.

At a ministerial meeting today the following rules were agreed:

  • Level 5 restrictions are to be extended until March 5.
  • Checkpoints are to be established 5km from the border and near ports and airports.
  • Legal obligation for all incoming passengers to restrict their movements for 14 days.
  • Anyone arriving without a negative Covid test must quarantine for two weeks; failure to do so could result in a fine of up €2500 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.
  • All travel from South Africa and Brazil is suspended.

Most of the measures around quarantining were agreed in principle by ministers, but some more ‘legislative work and public health advice’ is required before the new rules will be introduced.

It was also announced that the Irish and Northern Irish authorities would share some data in relation to arrivals, and that anyone who crossed the border from the North but didn’t self-isolate for 14 days would also face fines and the possibility of imprisonment. It’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that cross-border movement will be so monitored.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Irish Agents in Top 50 in Ireland & UK

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Kerry Airport installs state-of-the art scanner

Michael FloodJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

W Hotel Debuts in Portugal with Algarve Opening

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Become a Madeira Islands Specialist and You Could Win A Place on a Future Madeira FAM Trip!

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Travel in 2021: Will We or Won’t We?

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

G Adventures Bolsters European Product with Eight New Trips for UK and Irish Travellers

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Toronto, Istria and Wakayama Tops in Lonely Planet Reader’s Choice Awards

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Hays Travel to Close 89 Shops Across UK; Northern Ireland Next?

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Stena Line Ferry Returns to Belfast Route

Fionn DavenportJanuary 26, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn