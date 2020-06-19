News

Cambodia Now Requires US$3,000 Deposit on Arrival from Visitors

Overseas visitors to Cambodia are now required to make a US$3,000 (€2,675) deposit by cash or credit card at the airport on arrival for ‘Covid-19 service charges’ – and have $50,000 (€44,580) travel insurance cover.

On arrival at the airport, travellers will have to pay a $5 charge for transport to a testing centre, followed by $100 for a Covid-19 test. An overnight stay at a stipulated hotel or ‘waiting centre’ while waiting for results costs $30, and there is a further charge of $30 per day for three meals.

The remainder of the deposit will be returned, provided that the passenger – and all the other people on their flight – have a negative test result. However, they must self-isolate for 14 days after arrival in their chosen accommodation.

If the traveller tests positive for Covid-19, they will have to pay $3,150 for treatment at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh and will be required to take up to four tests at another $100 each. If they die from the illness, the cremation service charge is $1,500.

If any passenger on their flight tests positive for Covid-19, everyone on the flight must undergo a two-week quarantine in approved accommodation, at a cost of $1,176 and must undertake a second test at a cost of $100.

