Camino Ways and ITAA Launch Charity Camino Trip

CaminoWays.com has partnered with the Irish Travel Agents Association to host a special ITAA Charity Camino trip this year. You can join them on a four-night Camino trip on 2nd – 6th April 2019 with fellow travel professionals in aid of the ITAA Benevolent Fund.

THE TRIP

The ITAA Benevolent Fund is a registered charity set up in 1993 by a group of travel agents to offer financial assistance and support to fellow members of the Irish travel industry in times of need.

The trip includes three walking days on the Camino Frances route, setting off from the market town of Palas de Rei, across rural Galicia and into wonderful Santiago de Compostela.

FUNDRAISING

A minimum fundraising target of €800 per participant is required for the trip. The tour is organised on a cost-price basis with all funds raised going to the ITAA Benevolent Fund.

A 20% deposit is required to secure your place.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Direct flights from Dublin to Santiago de Compostela

Airport transfers

Luggage transfers

Four nights staying in selected accommodation along the most famous Camino route.

The group has been booked in welcoming casas rurales such as Parada das Bestas and Casa do Acivro, as well as the magnificent Parador de Santiago.

Half-board basis: breakfast and dinner

Gala dinner for the group at the historic Parador de Santiago

Holiday pack with practical information

Local guide for the group

* Travel insurance not included

* Accommodation available in twin rooms

CONTACT

Contact Taylor in Camino Ways’ groups department for more details on the 2019 ITAA Charity Camino or to book your place: by phone on 01 525 2886 or send an email to grouptours@caminoways.com.

All details at: https://caminoways.com/groups-clubs-camino/travel-agents/itaa-charity-camino