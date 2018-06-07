Camino Ways to Appoint Chief Operations Officer

Camino Ways seeks to appoint a growth-orientated Chief Operations Officer to put the people, plans and processes in place to bedrock a profitable, successful travel company to enable its next phase of growth.

Key Deliverables

Working hand-in-hand with the Founder/Chief Executive, this role is fully responsible for the day-to-day management of the entire operation, with a heavy focus on business, team, systems and process development.

Business Development: Drive Business Growth to exceed revenue budgets

Build effective sales processes and teams

Coach and train sales team

Team Development: Build, develop and maintain a fit-for-purpose team capable of delivering on the Strategic Plan

Build organisational structure

Establish and maintain appropriate levels of authority/decision making

Lead, motivate and coach the team through fully accountable individual and team goals, targets and budgets

Operational Excellence (Planning and Organisation): Owning the effective day-to-day running of the operation, building operational processes, prioritising activities and driving efficiencies and performance.

Strategy Development: Develop clear Business Strategy and Operational Plans with the full team where everyone understands where the company is going and their part in making that happen.

Communications: Clearly communicate the company visioning, strategies and plans up and down the organisation, and feedback on implementation and results.

Ideal Person

You have been recognised for achieving extraordinary business results through people – organising and influencing people to believe in a vision while creating a sense of purpose and direction. Facilitating and supporting the professional growth of others you have set, pursued and attained goals, regardless of obstacles or circumstances. Fully answerable for your personal actions and outcomes you utilise logical, systematic and orderly procedures to meet objectives, establishing courses of action to ensure that work is completed effectively.

Demonstrating self-control and an ability to manage time and priorities, you identify and oversee all resources, tasks, systems and people to obtain results. Using your initiative to start you effectively communicate, building rapport and relating well to all kinds of people.

You are driven by practical results, maximising both efficiency and returns for your investments of time, talent, energy and resources. Focused on function rather than form, you assist others who can help you find new ideas, methods and opportunities to help you achieve your personal and business goals.

The job requires building rapport with a wide range of individuals and identification and fulfillment of customer expectations. Able to rapidly shifts between tasks you enjoy frequent communication and engagement with others to make take decisive, quick response fast action to finish tasks despite challenges or resistance.

Establishing and maintaining specific order in your daily activities you enjoy compiling, confirming, and organising information.

You have a well-honed ability to discern individuality in others and to understand system and order in situations. You have a clear sense of self and your direction. You have a well-developed sense of proportion when evaluating personal, practical and theoretical situations in both the outside world and internally. You have a proven ability to problem solve and make consistently sound and timely decisions with the ability to concentrate in a proportionate way. You are rational and have the ability to remain in conscious command when reacting to conflict.

Experience

With a Business Degree or equivalent you have 5-10 years’ experience in general/sales management, leading a team in a target-driven environment, ideally in the services/hospitality/travel/leisure sector. You have a very good understanding of Digital.

Salary and Benefits

A competitive package with significant future potential is on offer to the right candidate.