CaminoWays launches Camino for Families

CaminoWays has launched Camino for Families , a brand new family travel concept offering carefully tailored and personalized family holiday packages brought to you by the Camino experts.

“Every year I see more and more children walking and cycling the Camino with their parents. It is a wonderful sight to see families sharing the Camino experience. Speaking as someone who has done the Camino with my kids, it is the most enjoyable holiday experience you can have. You really get to experience a new culture in the best way possible – outdoors!” Roland Monsegu, Managing Director, CaminoWays.com

Each of the family holiday packages are developed from first-hand experience of walking and cycling the Camino with kids of all ages.

Whether taking the children on a big post-lockdown adventure or planning a once-in-a-lifetime family reunion… walking the Camino as a family is the trip of a lifetime.

In addition to your walking or cycling activity in the mornings, CaminoWays has carefully selected hotels and areas with lots of things to do with the kids. They can also organise family-friendly tours or extra activities.

The CaminoWays promise

  • Select accommodation in Family-friendly hotels
  • Personalised packages to suit all ages and abilities
  • Family-friendly prices for premium services
  • Health & Safety – full compliance with COVID-19 protocols
  • 24/7 Customer support
