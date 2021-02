Canada Bans Cruises Until 2022

Canada has banned cruise vessels from Canadian waters until February 28, 2022. Transport minister Omar Alghabra announced the order yesterday, February 4, which means that all cruise vessels with a capacity of 100 or more will be prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters until next year, extending a temporary banning order that was set to elapse on February 21.

Alghabra said that the ships pose a risk to health care systems. Vessels that breach the restrictions will be fined.