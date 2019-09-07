News

CanariaWays.com Launched with 10% Off All Bookings

CaminoWays.com has launched a sister active holidays company, CanariaWays.com, focused on walking tours in the Canary Islands, and is offering 10% off all bookings until the end of September using the code CANARIAWAYS19. In addition, all bookings go into a draw and two lucky travellers will have a chance to get their holiday for free.

Above are Volker Lorenz, Chief Operating Officer, CanariaWays.com; Ruben Lopez Pulido, the new Director of the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin; and Roland Monsegu, founder of CanariaWays.com’s parent company, Greenlife Tours Ltd.

Packages include accommodation with breakfast in boutique-style properties selected for their character and privileged location; transfers to the trail head, luggage transfers, airport pick up, and holiday pack with practical information, as well as access to a 24/7 support number.

The CanariaWays.com team has created a selection of walking tours in the islands of Tenerife, La Gomera and Gran Canaria, with more tours being launched later in the year ranging from four-day short breaks to week-long and 10-day walking tours:

LA GOMERA, A HIDDEN GEM: from €815 per person sharing for seven nights.

ANAGA RURAL PARK, TENERIFE: from €575 per person sharing for four nights.

GRAND WALKING TOUR OF TENERIFE: from €1017 per person sharing for nine nights.

The two winning bookings with confirmed deposits will be announced in the first week in October. Free trips will include up to seven nights for two people. The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or transferred. The 10% discount is valid for bookings confirmed until end of September 2019 and cannot be combined with other special offers.

