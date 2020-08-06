Canary Islands Introduce Travel Assistance Policy to Cover Visitors for Covid-19 Expenses

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce of the Canary Islands Government has signed an agreement with AXA Spain for the subscription of a travel assistance policy applicable to all tourists who travel to the islands, whether foreign or national, in order to respond to incidents related to Covid-19, including the need to prolong stays due to quarantine.

The Canary Islands becomes the first Spanish Autonomous Community in which tourists will have travel assistance coverage. In the unfortunate case of a positive test for Covid-19, this agreement guarantees cover for all related medical expenses, health repatriation and extension of stays due to quarantine-related regulations. However, it will not cover cases of Covid-19 known prior to travel, as set out in the insurance policy conditions.

Yaiza Castilla, Minister for Tourism, said: “With the introduction of this policy, the Canary Islands further extend their commitment to reinforce and increase the safety and peace of mind of tourists.”

As a result of this agreement, AXA will make an exclusive telephone hotline available to the Canary Islands Government, to attend to any matters related to this policy.

The protection of tourists through this insurance policy takes effect as of this week and will be valid for 12 months. It will cover all visitors who did not know they had the virus and do not have personal insurance to cover the costs.