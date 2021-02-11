Canary Islands Launches New Airline

The Canary Islands’ Hotel Federation has launched a new airline to lessen the islands’ dependence on foreign carriers. Canarian Airways will initially focus on connections to the Spanish mainland but is considering services to UK destinations.

The new airline, run in collaboration between Tenerife’s Ashotel and One Airways, will initially use an Airbus A320 previously part of the Atlantic Airways fleet and will debut on June 5 with a flight from Tenerife Sud to Madrid’s Barajas Airport. Newly appointed Canarian Airways director and Ashotel president Jorge Marichal explained that the airline will address the problem of connectivity, the islands’ “Achilles’ heel.” Future destinations under consideration include Barcelona, Vigo, Bilbao, Glasgow and Cardiff. Tickets for the new airline will go on sale in March.