Canary Islands provides free Covid Insurance for all visitors

The Government of the Canary Islands has taken out a complimentary insurance policy with the AXA insurance company that includes medical expenses, health repatriation and the extension of the stay up to 15 days for quarantine reasons. For further information about this policy, visit the Canary Islands Tourism website https://www.holaislascanarias.com/coronavirus/ or contact Promotur directly at leticia@turismodecanarias.com

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

