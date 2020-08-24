Canary Islands provides free Covid Insurance for all visitors

The Government of the Canary Islands has taken out a complimentary insurance policy with the AXA insurance company that includes medical expenses, health repatriation and the extension of the stay up to 15 days for quarantine reasons. For further information about this policy, visit the Canary Islands Tourism website https://www.holaislascanarias.com/coronavirus/ or contact Promotur directly at leticia@turismodecanarias.com