CAR Advice for Passengers on Cancelled Ryanair Flights

The Commission for Aviation Regulation would like all passengers affected by cancellations to Ryanair flights to be aware of their rights and has issued the following statement:
If you have been affected by the Ryanair programme of flight cancellations you are entitled to a choice of refund or rerouting. Compensation may also be payable depending on the notice period Ryanair has given you.
More information on your rights as a passenger when your flight is cancelled is available here.
Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements as set out in EC Regulation 261/ 2004, or who have further queries in relation to same, should contact this office at info@aviationreg.ie or on 1890 787 787 or + 353 1 6611700.
