CAR Advises King Travel Has Ceased to Trade

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has advised that Matt Corcoran’s King Travel Ltd of Malahide, Co Dublin – travel agent licence number 0160 and trading as King Travel, Kingbreaks, and Sunsearchholidays.ie – is unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and has ceased trading from today, 2 September 2020.

For clients who bought either travel alone or a travel package commencing in Ireland a claim form is available here. You must submit your claim form within 60 days of the collapse of the business. The Commission will then assess these claims to determine the amount due to the claimant.

If you are currently abroad, the CAR will be contacting any affected customers as necessary. If you would like to speak to one of the Commission’s advisors, call +353 1 661 1700.