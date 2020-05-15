CAR Advises Planet Travel Has Ceased to Trade from 15 May

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has advised that SM Tech Service Supply DAC, trading as Planet Travel in Kells, Co Meath, is unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and ceased trading on Friday 15 May 2020.

Consumer Protection Scheme

The CAR said: “You may be covered by the CAR’s consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from SM Tech Service Supply DAC T/A Planet Travel and this package includes travel. You may also be covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the charge back policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.

“If you have not left Ireland yet, check with your airline and with your accommodation provider to see if your tickets and/or accommodation are still valid and have been paid by the travel agent.

If your airline says you can travel and if you have established your accommodation has been paid for, you can proceed with your travel plans. If your airline says you can travel but you have established that your accommodation is not paid for you can

proceed with your travel plans, pay for your accommodation yourself and then submit a claim for refund of the original cost of your accommodation from the Commission

choose not to travel and submit a claim for a refund from the Commission.

iii. If your airline says you cannot travel and your accommodation is not paid, you cannot proceed with your travel plans and you can submit a claim for your original costs back from the Commission.

“For customers who bought either travel alone or a travel package commencing in Ireland a claim form is available here. You must submit your claim form within 60 days of the collapse of the business. The Commission will then assess these claims to determine the amount due to the claimant.”