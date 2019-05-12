News

CAR Completes Spring Licensing Round

CAR Completes Spring Licensing Round

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has completed the spring 2019 licensing round for travel agents and tour operators. A total of 91 travel agents were licensed in this round – while two more have applied to have their licences renewed but do not yet have a licence. Twelve tour operators have had their licences renewed to 30 April 2020, while 24 others are due for renewal on 31 October 2019.

The two travel agents that have applied to have their licences renewed but do not yet have a licence are Greenlife Tours Ltd (0756) and Robert Kilkelly (Travel) Ltd (0158).

Two travel agents did not apply to have their licences renewed: Friends of the National Gallery (0712 – voluntarily letting licence lapse) and E Travel Ireland Ltd (0708 – business transferred to Core Travel 0548).

Click here for up-to-date listings.

Based on applications received, travel agents have indicated a projected licensable turnover of €609 million for the year ahead (down 4.1% from €635m in 2018). The projection for tour operators is €2.3 million (up 21% from €1.9m in 2018).

The reductions in the number of licenced entities and turnover are based on the fact that under Directive 2015/2302 (Package Travel Directive), which came into force on 1 July 2018, companies established in other EU member states are now regulated from the member state in which they are established and can trade in Ireland without needing a licence provided they have sufficient insolvency protection in place in their country of establishment – but they must provide evidence of same to the Commission. The net effect of the Directive is that EU established companies no longer need to be licenced separately in Ireland.

Twelve such entities, previously licenced by the Commission up 30 April 2019, no longer hold an Irish licence:

  • Broadway Travel Services (Wimbledon) Ltd
  • Dnata Travel (UK) Ltd
  • Jeka Holidays Ltd
  • GBT III B.V
  • Great Rail Journeys
  • ch AG
  • Jetline Travel Ltd
  • Travel Solutions of Belfast Ltd
  • Truly Travel (Ire) Ltd
  • Ulster Travel Ltd
  • Virgin Holidays Ltd
  • World Travel Centre Ltd
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Dalata Wins Irish Times Company of the Year Award

Michael FloodMay 12, 2019
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Cancels Independence 2020 ex-UK Season

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2019
Read More

Acrotel Hotels and Resorts Team Visits Dublin

Michael FloodMay 10, 2019
Read More

Lufthansa to Operate A340 on Dublin-Frankfurt

Michael FloodMay 10, 2019
Read More

daa “Extremely Concerned” at Aviation Regulator’s Proposed Charges

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2019
Read More

Cork Airport Shortlisted for Best European Airport Award

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2019
Read More

European Travel Commission Records Strong Start to 2019 for Hospitality Sector

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Ireland Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Irish Guide Dogs

Neil SteedmanMay 9, 2019
Read More

Come Dancing with Kimberly Wyatt on Royal Caribbean’s Explorer

Michael FloodMay 9, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland