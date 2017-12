CAR Consultation on Transposition of EU Package Travel Directive

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is seeking the views of interested parties in relation to the transposition by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport of Directive 2302 of 2015 on package travel and linked travel arrangements. Submissions should be sent to info@aviationreg.ie by 5.00pm on Friday 29th December 2017.

Alongside the CAR’s consultation paper is a report by Indecon economic consultants together with a copy of the Directive for ease of reference.