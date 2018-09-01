CAR Draft Decision on Summer 2019 Co-ordination Parameters at Dublin Airport

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published its Draft Decision on the co-ordination parameters for the summer 2019 season at Dublin Airport. The Commission is proposing to increase the runway limits by one additional movement in the 0800, 0900, 1700 and 1900 hours and by two in the 1800 hour. It proposes to increase all passenger terminal parameters by 12% to offset a higher co-ordination load factor of 95%.

The Draft Decision is available here.

A report from Helios Technologies Ltd assessing the proposed runway limit adjustments is here, with an addendum with further details of ‘Alternative 3’ here. The advice received from the Co-ordination Committee is here.

The Commission invites the views of interested parties on the Draft Decision by email to info@aviationreg.ie by 5pm, Thursday 13th September 2018.