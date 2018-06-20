News

CAR Extends Consultation Deadline for Issues Paper CP7/2018

The Commission for Aviation (CAR) has decided to extend the deadline for submissions for CP7/2018 Issues Paper – Maximum Level of Airport Charges at Dublin Airport to 5.00pm on Friday 13th July 2018.

Decision on Supplementary Capital Investment at Dublin Airport

Meanwhile, the Commission has published its Decision in relation to a supplementary capital expenditure request from Dublin Airport. This request sought funding approval for 23 capital projects in the passenger terminals, on the apron, and on the airfield, collectively termed the Programme of Airport Campus Enhancement (PACE). The CAR has decided to provide an allowance of €269.3 million for these projects.

An assessment of the efficiency of the expenditure is here, while a simulation based assessment of the benefits of the airfield projects is here. Responses received are published on this page. The CAR has published a progress reporting chart here; this must be updated quarterly by Dublin Airport, and the Commission will then publish it.

