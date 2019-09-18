News

CAR Extends Deadline for Responses to Consultation Paper

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has extended the deadline for receipt of responses to its consultation paper reviewing consumer protection arrangements for Linked Travel Arrangements and Packages in Ireland to 5.00pm, 2 October 2019. The Commission invites the views of interested parties, by email, to info@aviationreg.ie.

Q2 2019 Quality of Service Report

The Commission has also published the results of quality of service monitoring of Dublin Airport for Q2 2019. The report summarises the results, with data reported for security queue times, baggage handling facilities, as well as passenger survey results. Dublin Airport met all targets in Q2 2019.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

