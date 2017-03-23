Your Car Hire Appoints ASM as GSA for Ireland

Trade-only car hire broker Your Car Hire has appointed Alan Sparling’s ASM – Airline Sales and Marketing as its GSA for Ireland.

Chloe Macaskill, General Manager UK, Your Car Hire, said: “Your Car Hire has enjoyed steady growth in business from the Irish travel trade and we now see a great opportunity to further grow business by appointing Alan Sparling’s ASM as our GSA.

“Your Car Hire is a dedicated agent-only broker offering a first class service with competitive rates from tried and tested suppliers. We look forward to working together with Alan and his team to develop our product with the Irish travel trade.”

Alan Sparling, Managing Director, ASM said: “We are delighted to be appointed GSA for such a service-minded company as Your Car Hire and we look forward to promoting and developing sales with the travel trade.

“The www.your-carhire.com dedicated agent website is user friendly and efficient with bookings made in just four easy steps. We already plan extensive agent training and roadshows and look forward to informing agents even more about the Your Car Hire product.”