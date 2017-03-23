News

Your Car Hire Appoints ASM as GSA for Ireland

Your Car Hire Appoints ASM as GSA for Ireland

Trade-only car hire broker Your Car Hire has appointed Alan Sparling’s ASM – Airline Sales and Marketing as its GSA for Ireland.

Chloe Macaskill, General Manager UK, Your Car Hire, said: “Your Car Hire has enjoyed steady growth in business from the Irish travel trade and we now see a great opportunity to further grow business by appointing Alan Sparling’s ASM as our GSA.

“Your Car Hire is a dedicated agent-only broker offering a first class service with competitive rates from tried and tested suppliers. We look forward to working together with Alan and his team to develop our product with the Irish travel trade.”

Alan Sparling, Managing Director, ASM said: “We are delighted to be appointed GSA for such a service-minded company as Your Car Hire and we look forward to promoting and developing sales with the travel trade.

“The www.your-carhire.com dedicated agent website is user friendly and efficient with bookings made in just four easy steps. We already plan extensive agent training and roadshows and look forward to informing agents even more about the Your Car Hire product.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Government support needed to navigate challenges facing Irish Travel Trade     Dublin, 22nd March 2017  The Irish Travel Industry Trade Show, Ireland’s largest ever travel trade show, took place in RDS Hall 3, Dublin 4, today to a large gathering of travel professionals from across the country. The event was an opportunity for travel professionals to meet and discuss the growing challenges facing the industry. Pictured at the trade show are Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA and Cormac Meehan, President of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). ***NO FEE*** Photography: Conor Healy/Picture It Photography For further information please contact: Maree Rigney, Limelight Communications, maree.rigney@limelight.ie 01 668 0600 or 086 3587153 Kathryn Byrne, Limelight Communications, kathryn.byrne@limelight.ie  01 668 0600 or 085 233 6033

ITAA President Calls on Minister Ross to Address Bonding and Brexit

Michael FloodMarch 23, 2017
Read More
ITAA_17

Cormac Meehan Re-Elected as ITAA President

Michael FloodMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI 2018 SAILINGS ON SALE NOW

2018 Sailings Are On Sale Now

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI BREAK FREE

Break Free!

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI ESCAPE ORDINARY

Escape the Ordinary

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI HURRY, THE RACE IS ON

Hurry, the Race is On!

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI THE ROYAL WAY

The Royal Way

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
RCI THE NEW SOUND OF ADVENTURE

The New Sound of Adventure

Neil SteedmanMarch 23, 2017
Read More
Trailfinders 1

Trailfinders Ireland’s Award-Winning Ways

Neil SteedmanMarch 22, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland