Be a Car Hire Expert – Use Our New Online Jargon Buster!

Flexible Autos has added a great tool to the website, our Jargon Buster – this tool gives travel agents a detailed and easy-to-read explanation of all those car hire terms that we often find it difficult to understand.

Some of the terms covered are: Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) or Loss Damage Waiver (LDW), Excess Refund Product (ERP), Compulsory Charges, and many, many more!

Of course, our experts are always just a phone call or email away if you need further explanation of any of these terms.

