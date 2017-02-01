News

CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published a Draft Decision on the Interim Review of the 2014 Determination of the Maximum Level of Airport Charges at Dublin Airport and has set a deadline for receipt of responses of 5.00pm on Friday 3rd March 2017.

This paper provides information on the proposed decision and how to respond to the consultation.

The Commission is conducting a consultation on its Draft Decision on the Interim Review of the 2014 Determination of the Maximum Level of Airport Charges at Dublin Airport with regards to the regulatory treatment of the North Runway. It follows the decision (CP2/2015) to conduct an Interim Review of the 2014 Determination to amend the Runway trigger and the decision (CP6/2016) to limit the scope of the review to aligning the remuneration of the North Runway with the timeline of delivery.

The CAR proposes to replace the existing trigger with three triggers that increase the price cap in three stages to remunerate the project. The first adds €0.06 on the year that follows the start of construction of the main project. Once the North Runway is fully operational €0.50 will be added to the price cap. The remaining €0.03 will be added when all aspects of the project are complete, including the house buy-out scheme. All amounts are added to the price cap in the year following the event.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Best Large Business Award

Cork Airport Wins Top Cork Business Award

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
eventex2017-awards-1024x576

Eventex 2017 at Croke Park a Big Success

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Carrick-a-Rede

Say Hello to Tourism Northern Ireland’s Spring Campaign

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
DAA Staff Celebrate Charity Fundraising

DAA Staff Donate €2m to Irish Charities in 10 Years

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Vadim Koryagin, Cambrils; Natalia Bel Llop and Juan Carlos Gallago, Salou Tourist Board; Antoinette Young, Falcon Holidays; and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

Spain is Big Attraction at Holiday World

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
960x410_a644b06ab19975766b0d3e83f40f1686

Los Angeles Tourism Hosts Trade at La La Land the Movie

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 31st January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Click&Go Logo

Click&Go to Appoint In-house Graphic Designer

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland