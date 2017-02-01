CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published a Draft Decision on the Interim Review of the 2014 Determination of the Maximum Level of Airport Charges at Dublin Airport and has set a deadline for receipt of responses of 5.00pm on Friday 3rd March 2017.

This paper provides information on the proposed decision and how to respond to the consultation.

The Commission is conducting a consultation on its Draft Decision on the Interim Review of the 2014 Determination of the Maximum Level of Airport Charges at Dublin Airport with regards to the regulatory treatment of the North Runway. It follows the decision (CP2/2015) to conduct an Interim Review of the 2014 Determination to amend the Runway trigger and the decision (CP6/2016) to limit the scope of the review to aligning the remuneration of the North Runway with the timeline of delivery.

The CAR proposes to replace the existing trigger with three triggers that increase the price cap in three stages to remunerate the project. The first adds €0.06 on the year that follows the start of construction of the main project. Once the North Runway is fully operational €0.50 will be added to the price cap. The remaining €0.03 will be added when all aspects of the project are complete, including the house buy-out scheme. All amounts are added to the price cap in the year following the event.