CAR Invites Submissions on Draft Strategic Plan 2017-2019

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is currently developing a strategic plan for the period 2017-2019, including the implementation of the new EU Package Travel Directive, and is keen to hear the view of all interested parties and invites submissions by 24th March 2017 to: info@aviationreg.ie.

The draft plan states: “This is the first Strategic Plan that the Commission for Aviation Regulation has published for a number of years. We have decided to publish this Plan for consultation because there are a number of areas where we need to consider changes to the regulatory framework currently in place.

“Our last price determination for Dublin Airport was made in 2014 and runs for the period 2015 to 2019. The next determination needs to be in place by late 2019. Now is the time to review and improve the processes we used in the last determination to apply in the next round. This would include considering the potential for improving the level of consultation between the airport, airlines and passengers and examining the regulatory model to ensure it is sufficiently flexible to adapt to changing circumstances; for example, the recent unexpected growth in passengers going through Dublin Airport.

“There is also a new European Directive that needs to be in place by mid-2018 concerning the rights of people who buy package holidays from Tour Operators and Travel Agents that are licensed by this Office or by other European Member States.

“This Strategic Plan, for the period 2017 to 2019, clearly sets out what we intend to concentrate on in the next three years and will underpin our work plans for the same period. We will be reviewing our Strategic Plan each year to make sure it remains relevant.

“This is a consultation paper and interested parties are invited to provide comments by close of business on 24th March 2017. As responses may be published in full on our website, respondents should highlight if they wish their response to be kept confidential.”

Click here for a draft of the plan.

