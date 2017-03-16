CAR Invites Submissions on ATI Fee Approval Application from Shannon Airport for CUPPS

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has received an application from Shannon Airport for approval of an ATI fee of €0.40 per departing passenger for CUPPS (Common User Passenger Processing System) equipment. The notice of application is here and the application from Shannon is here.

The CAR invites submissions from interested parties on this application. Submissions should be marked ‘Response to Consultation on CUPPS fee approval application from Shannon Airport’ and sent by email to info@aviationreg.ie or post to Commission for Aviation Regulation, 3rd Floor, Alexandra House, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 W773.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 5.00pm, Wednesday 12th April 2017.