CAR Issues Ceased to Trade Notice Re Premier Irish Golf Tours

On Wednesday 11th July 2018, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) published a notice on its website advising that Premier Irish Golf Tours Ltd, trading as Premier World Travel and Premier Irish Golf Tours, had ceased trading.

However, Premier Irish Golf Tours Ltd (licence number 0768) has been listed on the CAR website as ‘Not Renewing from 1 May 2018’ since 4th May 2018.

Despite the above, on Thursday 12th July 2018 the company’s website was still operational at: https://destination.premieririshgolftours.com/