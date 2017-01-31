CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its website on 30th January 2017 to include four new travel agent licences that have been issued recently.

Klunga Ltd, trading as Island Marketing, 3rd Floor, Usher House, Main Street, Dundrum, Dublin 14, was issued with licence number 0777 on 14th December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

A1 Ansar Travel Ltd, Unit 6, Coolport, Peters Road, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15, was issued with licence number 0778 on 15th December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

Makka Travels Ireland Ltd, Ground Floor, Unit 3, Richmond Street, Longford, Co Longford, T: 043 335 1233, E: info@makkahtravelsie.com, was issued with licence number 0779 on 21st December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

Sindaco Ltd, trading as Fanfare and Irish Film Tours, Unit 2, The Foundry Building, Beaver Street, Off Foley Street, Dublin 1, T: 01 888 1222, was issued with licence number 0780 on 14th January 2017 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

In addition, the address for Travelworld Ltd (licence number 0286) has been changed from Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, to Unit 4, Broomfield Business Park, Malahide, Co Dublin, T: 01 478 3611.