News

CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

CAR Issues Four New Travel Agent Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its website on 30th January 2017 to include four new travel agent licences that have been issued recently.

Klunga Ltd, trading as Island Marketing, 3rd Floor, Usher House, Main Street, Dundrum, Dublin 14, was issued with licence number 0777 on 14th December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

A1 Ansar Travel Ltd, Unit 6, Coolport, Peters Road, Coolmine Industrial Estate, Dublin 15, was issued with licence number 0778 on 15th December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

Makka Travels Ireland Ltd, Ground Floor, Unit 3, Richmond Street, Longford, Co Longford, T: 043 335 1233, E: info@makkahtravelsie.com, was issued with licence number 0779 on 21st December 2016 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

Sindaco Ltd, trading as Fanfare and Irish Film Tours, Unit 2, The Foundry Building, Beaver Street, Off Foley Street, Dublin 1, T: 01 888 1222, was issued with licence number 0780 on 14th January 2017 with an expiry date of 31st October 2017.

In addition, the address for Travelworld Ltd (licence number 0286) has been changed from Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, to Unit 4, Broomfield Business Park, Malahide, Co Dublin, T: 01 478 3611.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport Best Large Business Award

Cork Airport Wins Top Cork Business Award

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Invites Responses to Draft Decision by 3rd March

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
eventex2017-awards-1024x576

Eventex 2017 at Croke Park a Big Success

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Carrick-a-Rede

Say Hello to Tourism Northern Ireland’s Spring Campaign

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
DAA Staff Celebrate Charity Fundraising

DAA Staff Donate €2m to Irish Charities in 10 Years

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2017
Read More
Vadim Koryagin, Cambrils; Natalia Bel Llop and Juan Carlos Gallago, Salou Tourist Board; Antoinette Young, Falcon Holidays; and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

Spain is Big Attraction at Holiday World

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
960x410_a644b06ab19975766b0d3e83f40f1686

Los Angeles Tourism Hosts Trade at La La Land the Movie

Michael FloodJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 31st January 2017

Sarah SlatteryJanuary 31, 2017
Read More
Click&Go Logo

Click&Go to Appoint In-house Graphic Designer

Neil SteedmanJanuary 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland