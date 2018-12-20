News

CAR Issues New Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licences

CAR Issues New Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its lists of travel agents and tour operators, having issued one new travel agent licence and one new tour operator licence.

Tour operator licence number 270, with an expiry date of 31st October 2019, has been issued to Shannon Air Ground Handling (Europe) Ltd, First Floor, Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon Industrial Estate, Shannon, Co Clare, T: 061 704 760.

Travel agent licence number 0793, with an expiry date of 31st October 2019, has been issued to Kilmartin Transport Ltd, Unit 2, The Foundry, Beaver Street, Dublin 1, T: 01 888 1444, trading as Executive Sports Travel.

As of 20th December 2018, travel agent licence number 0125, previously issued to David Ho trading as Sino-Irish Travel Club, which was one of four travel agent licences there were not immediately renewed from 1st November 2018, was still listed under ‘Travel Agents Expired, Not Renewing, Revoked’.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Tourism Ireland Kicks Off US Campaign

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Etihad Dreamliner for Dublin Four Times Weekly

Michael FloodDecember 23, 2018
Read More

Rebecca Kelly is to Join Princess Cruises in March

Michael FloodDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Stena Line Announces 25% Off Early Booking Offer

Neil SteedmanDecember 21, 2018
Read More

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Your ITTN Team

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Irish Ferries May Stop Rosslare-France Service Next Year

Neil SteedmanDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Spanish Tourist Office Celebrates Christmas with Trade

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Emirates Says Thanks to the Trade in the West

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

New Additions to TUI Holiday Collection for 2019

Michael FloodDecember 20, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland