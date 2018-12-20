CAR Issues New Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its lists of travel agents and tour operators, having issued one new travel agent licence and one new tour operator licence.

Tour operator licence number 270, with an expiry date of 31st October 2019, has been issued to Shannon Air Ground Handling (Europe) Ltd, First Floor, Airport House, Shannon Free Zone, Shannon Industrial Estate, Shannon, Co Clare, T: 061 704 760.

Travel agent licence number 0793, with an expiry date of 31st October 2019, has been issued to Kilmartin Transport Ltd, Unit 2, The Foundry, Beaver Street, Dublin 1, T: 01 888 1444, trading as Executive Sports Travel.

As of 20th December 2018, travel agent licence number 0125, previously issued to David Ho trading as Sino-Irish Travel Club, which was one of four travel agent licences there were not immediately renewed from 1st November 2018, was still listed under ‘Travel Agents Expired, Not Renewing, Revoked’.