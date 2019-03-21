CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued a new licence to a Dublin-based agency and added four new trading names for a Carlow-based agency.

Travel agent licence number 0794, expiring on 31 October 2019, has been issued to Discover School Tours Ltd, 35 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, T: 01 253 0075, E: info@schooltour.ie, with the trading names The School Tour Company and School Tour Company. It previously traded under the World Travel Centre Ltd licence.

Four new trading names are now listed for Carlow-based Tully’s Travel Ltd (licence 0290): First Business Travel International, Allworld, Horseracing Abroad, and TT Travel.

Fly Shannon

Two agencies currently list the same trading name of Fly Shannon: Linevana Ltd t/a Cassidy Travel (0167) and Simplysun Ltd t/a Click&Go (0700). The current 12-month commercial agreement between Shannon Airport and Click&Go expires on 27 May 2019. Shannon Airport will be advertising for the next contract on etenders and will invite licenced operators who are capable of fulfilling the tender requirements and are interested in competing for the contract to submit a tender.