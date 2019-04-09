CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its list of travel agent licences, having issued a new licence to a Co Kerry-based company.

Bannersent Ltd, Manor Retail & Leisure Park, Manor, Tralee, Co Kerry, T: 066 401 1150, trading as Stein Travel, Slattery’s Travel, and Slattery’s Escorted Tours, has been issued with licence number 0796, expiring on 31 October 2019.

These three trading names were previously listed (and still are) under Lee Travel Ltd, licence number 0162.

Travel agent licence numbers 0794 and 0795 are not currently listed.