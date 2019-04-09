News

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its list of travel agent licences, having issued a new licence to a Co Kerry-based company.

Bannersent Ltd, Manor Retail & Leisure Park, Manor, Tralee, Co Kerry, T: 066 401 1150, trading as Stein Travel, Slattery’s Travel, and Slattery’s Escorted Tours, has been issued with licence number 0796, expiring on 31 October 2019.

These three trading names were previously listed (and still are) under Lee Travel Ltd, licence number 0162.

Travel agent licence numbers 0794 and 0795 are not currently listed.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Selective Travel NI are off to Istanbul with Turkish Airlines

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines is TCI Business Partner of the Year

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Sales, Events and Social Media Executive

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Harry is the New ‘Apprentice-Ship’ for Royal Carribbean

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Western Massachusetts Has Something Different to Offer

Ian BloomfieldApril 9, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 9th April 2019

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

Emirates Mystery Callers Just Might Call on You

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport App Tracks 30,000+ Assets 

Neil SteedmanApril 9, 2019
Read More

World Travel and Tourism Council Launches Global Taskforce

Michael FloodApril 9, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland