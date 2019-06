CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Branch for Another

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued a new travel agent licence to a Dublin agency and added a second branch to another based in Co Meath.

Arafat Tours Ltd, 1 Frankfort Centre, Dundrum Road, Dundrum, D14 D4A, has been issued with travel agent licence number 0797, expiring on 30th April 2020.

Homi Ltd of Ashbourne, Co Meath, trading as The Travelshop.ie and The Cruisehop.ie (licence number 0784), has added a second branch at Unit 13, Main Street, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, T: 01 539 0808.