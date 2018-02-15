CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Adds Trading Name for Another

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its travel agent list, having issued one new licence and added a trading name to an existing licence. The deadline for receipt of bonds for May 2018 licence renewals is Friday 13th April 2018.

One Foot Abroad Ltd, 16 Suffolk Street, Dublin 2, Tel: 01 687 2144, trading as One Foot Abroad and Follow The Camino, has been issued with travel agent licence 0785 with an expiry date of 31st October 2018.

Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd (0136) has added Alfresco Holidays Ireland to its list of trading names.

May 2018 Licences

Travel agents and tour operators with licences expiring on 30th April 2018 should have submitted their renewal applications by midnight on Monday 12th February 2018 to avoid levies.

The timetable for May 2018 licence renewals is:

Date Stage 12th February 2018 Deadline for receipt of completed licence application at standard fee 14th March 2018 Date CAR aims to issue decision-in-principle letters for completed applications made by 12th February 2018 13th April 2018 Deadline for receipt by CAR of applicant bonds for licence to be granted on 1st May 2018

See full text here: CN1/2018