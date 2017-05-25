News

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Renews Another

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its list of licensed travel agents on 18th May 2017, having issued one new licence and renewed one other that had expired from 30th April 2017.

Licence number 0781 was issued on 1st May, with an expiry date of 31st October 2017, to SM Tech Service Supply Designated Activity Company, Bective Street, Kells, Co Meath, T: 046 944 7533, trading as Planet Travel.

The renewed licence, with an expiry date of 30th April 2018, is for Travel Bookers Ltd (0765).

The other travel agent licence that expired from 30th April, for GBT III BV trading as American Express Global Business Travel (0735), is still listed as Expired.

