CAR Issues New Travel Agents Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) updated its list of licensed travel agents, having issued a new licence to a Dublin-based agency.

Licence number 0782 was issued on 13th July 2017, with an expiry date of 30th April 2018, to Oroko Travel, 7 Terminus Mills, Clonskeagh, Dublin 6, T: 01 444 2034.