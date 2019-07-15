News

CAR Issues November Licence Round Timetable

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued its timetable for November 2019 licences for travel agents and tour operators – and advised licence holders to read CN2/2019 in full.

Applicants are reminded that all applications are dealt with on a date of receipt basis. Therefore, early submission is recommended and ensure that your application is fully submitted before midnight on 16 August 2019 to avoid levies.

This means:

  • Application Form submitted by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie
  • Fee paid to CAR (by same day transfer if necessary) – the fee can only be paid by EFT and must be in CAR’s account on 16 August
  • Signed declaration received by CAR – send by email only to traveltrade@aviationreg.ie
DateStage
16 August 2019Deadline for receipt of completed licence application at standard fee.
13 September 2019Date CAR aims to issue decision-in-principle letters for completed applications made by 16 August 2019
18 October 2019Deadline for receipt by CAR of applicant bonds for licence to be granted on 1 November 2019

Be advised that the Commission’s secure on-line licensing system is unavailable.

If you are a repeat applicant and have not received an email from traveltrade@aviationreg.ie containing the application form and declaration sheet, contact CAR’s Travel Trade team as soon as possible.

News

