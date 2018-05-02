News

CAR Issues Paper on 2019 Determination for Dublin Airport Charges

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published the Issues Paper in relation to the 2019 Determination on the maximum level of airport charges at Dublin Airport. The Issues Paper consults on possible methodologies and approaches for carrying out the 2019 Determination. It also puts the next determination into context by exploring the current performance of the airport.

This is the first of three main papers that will be published in relation to the 2019 Determination. Following the Issues Paper, the Draft Determination will consult on how the Commission has implemented the selected methodologies. The Draft Determination will be published in April 2019 and the Final Determination in September 2019.

The Commission encourages any interested parties to respond to the Issues Paper, in order that it may fully consider views on the range of possible methodologies ahead of the Draft Determination. The deadline for responses is 5.00pm, Friday 29th June 2018. Responses should be sent by email to info@aviationreg.ie, or by post to Commission for Aviation Regulation, Third Floor, Alexandra House, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 W773.

