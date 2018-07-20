News

CAR Issues Regulation Notice Regarding Sindaco Ltd

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) issued a Regulation Notice regarding Sindaco Ltd on Friday 20th July 2018 as follows: 

Sindaco Limited, trading as Fanfare, Irish Film Tours and Buzz Travel is unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers and the Commission for Aviation Regulation has withdrawn both its travel agent and tour operator licences.

The Commission operates a consumer protection scheme and, if you find you are out of pocket, you may be covered by this scheme.

Am I covered by the consumer protection scheme?

You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from Sindaco Limited (trading as Fanfare, Irish Film Tours and Buzz Travel) and this package includes travel that commences in Ireland. You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the charge back policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.

What if I purchased from Sindaco Ltd but I have not left Ireland yet?

Please email the Commission for Aviation Regulation at info@aviationreg.ie and request a claim form.

Sindaco Ltd Customers Currently in Bourgas

At the moment some customers are waiting for return flights to Dublin. Cello Aviation is currently obtaining an aircraft to operate from Bourgas to Dublin later today. We will update this note as more details become available.

We will be contacting other affected customers about how to return home.

Prior to returning home you may incur additional costs. In this case email the Commission for Aviation Regulation at info@aviationreg.ie and request a claim form.

It is critical that you keep all receipts and include these in your claim.

If you would like to speak to one of our advisors please call on +353 (0)1 661 1700.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

