CAR Issues Three New Travel Agent Licences, Removes 10 Others from List

Following completion of the October licence renewal round, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued three new travel agent licences and removed 10 others from the list updated on 8 November. Six companies have also been removed from the tour operator list.
TRAVEL AGENTS
The three new travel agent licences have been issued to:
Islamic Foundation of Ireland (0798): 163 South Circular Road, Dublin 8, expiring 31 October 2020.
BSCS Ltd t/a Topchoice Travel (0799): 9 Castlepark Grove, Maynooth, Co Kildare, T: 01 503 6452, expiring 31 October 2020.
Caroline Riordan Travel Ltd t/a KC Travel Tralee (0800): Barnfield, Currow, Killarney, Co Kerry, and Unit 9, Tralee Shopping Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry, T: 066 712 4934, expiring 31 October 2020.
The following 10 travel agents had been removed from the list:
Affinion International Travel Ltd (0681)
Atlantic Sky Team Tours Ltd (0751)
Bravonext S. A. t/a Lastminute.ie (0770)
Expedia Inc (W/A) (0671)
Global Teamwork Ltd (0650)
Map Travel Ltd (0474)
John Moran t/a The Travel Agency and EU Tours (0578)
Prime Marketing Ltd t/a Strudy (0621)
Travel Choice Ltd (0447)
TUI Ireland Ltd (0775)
Trading Name Changes
Beach View Properties Ltd t/a Donabate Travel (0697) added Kuramathi
Cultural Connections Ltd (0776) added Myriam
Derek Keogh Tours Ltd (0533) added GTI Travel
Keycamp Holidays (Ireland) Ltd (0156) added Al Fresco
Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd (0136) deleted Crystal Alfresco, Travelmood and Alfresco Holidays Ireland
Sunway Travel Ltd (0731) deleted Wings Abroad
World Travel Centre Ltd (0388) added Work and Travel
Branch Address Change
Homi Ltd t/a The Travel Shop.ie (0784) deleted its Main Street, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, branch.
TOUR OPERATORS
The following six tour operators had been removed from the list:
Islamic Foundation of Ireland (245) – but see new travel agent licence above
Map Travel Ltd (209)
Matthews Coach Hire Ltd (263)
PCE Coaches Ltd (269)
Shannon Air Ground Handling (Europe) Ltd (270)
Travel Choice Ltd (114)
Trading Name Changes
Sunway Travel Ltd (101) deleted Wings Abroad
TUI Ireland Ltd (021) deleted Marella Cruises and Crystal Summer
World Travel Centre Ltd (0388) added Work and Travel
