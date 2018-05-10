CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

Following the spring round of licence renewals, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued two new travel agent licences, two others did not renew from 1st May, and on 8th May four licences were listed as expired on 30th April 2018.

The two agencies that chose not to renew their licences were Travel Bookers (0765) and Premier Irish Golf Tours (0768), while those with expired licences were DB Tours (0703), Green Life Tours (0756), Neenan Travel (0203), and Virgin Holidays (0743). However, Neenan Travel was reinstated on the licence list on Wednesday 9th May.

A new travel agent licence has been issued to Champions Travel Ltd, Portland House, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, T: 074 912 8882, with licence 0789 expiring on 31st October 2018, and to dnata Travel (UK) Ltd, Clarendon House, 147 London Road, Kingston upon Thames, Surrey KT2 6NH, England, T: 0044 208 972 8950, trading as Emirates Holidays, with licence 0788 expiring on 30th April 2019.

New Trading Names

One tour operator and five travel agents have added trading names to their listings.

World Travel Centre Ltd (tour operator licence 256) has added four trading names: Allways Travel, Confident Travel, Oscar Travel, and Selective Travel Management.

Broadway Travel Services (Wimbledon) Ltd (0741), trading as Broadway Travel and Blue Sea Holidays, has added three trading names: Exclusive Tours, Holiday Hotline, and Super Escapes.

Club Travel Ltd (0054) has deleted Hotel in Style as a trading name and added Dhaka Travel, Eurasia, and TravelCare.

Jetline Travel Ltd (0727) has added the trading name Jetline Cruise.

Skytours Travel Ltd (0257) has added the trading name Discount Travel USA.

Travel Solutions of Belfast Ltd (0738) has added two trading names: Balkan Ski and Balkan Sun.

Dublin Airport Quality of Service Monitoring

Meanwhile, the Commission has published the results of quality of service monitoring of Dublin Airport for Q1 2018. The report summarises the results, with data reported for security queue times, baggage handling facilities, as well as passenger survey results.

Dublin Airport met all targets in Q1 2018.