CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its travel agents list having issued two new licences, one in Dublin and the other in Killarney.

IV Travel Ltd, 62A Lower Clanbrassil Street, Dublin 8, has been issued with licence number 0790, with an expiry date of 30th April 2019.

Pat Falvey (Irish and Worldwide Adventure) Ltd, The Mountain Lodge, Beaufort, Killarney, Co Kerry, T: 064 664 4181, has been issued with licence number 0791, with an expiry date of 30th April 2019.