CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has issued two new travel agent licences, deleted eight travel agents from its list, changed the entries of 22 others, and re-entered one tour operator licence.

The new licences have been issued to Holidays.ch AG, Centralbahnstrasse 9, 4051 Basel, Switzerland, Tel: 0041 613 063 300, Email: info@holidays.ch, with licence number 0783 expiring on 30th April 2018, and to Homi Ltd, Unit 8, Ashbourne Town Centre, Ashbourne, Co Meath, Tel: 01 539 0800, Email: info@travelshop.ie, with licence number 0784 expiring on 30th October 2018.

The eight entries deleted are ST&H Ltd, formerly Acromas Holidays Ltd (0598), Atlantic Sky Team Tours Ltd (0751), Chadwell Travel (Dundalk) Ltd, trading as A1 Travel and Premier Leisure Travel (0758), Feerick Travel (Castlebar) Ltd (0433), Irish Welcome Tours Ltd (0725), McDermott Travel Ltd (0554), Scream Ltd, trading as Win Win (0679), and Sindaco Ltd, trading as Fanfare and Irish Film Tours (0780).

The re-entered tour operator licence is for Marathon Coach Travel Ltd (225), which had originally not applied to renew its licence last October.

The following changes have been made to travel agent company details and/or trading names:

Adehy Ltd, trading as Falcon Travel and Falcon Travel Group (0001) changed trading names to “TUI Holiday Store / TUI Store “subject to change pending confirmation from licence holder”.

Bravonext SA (0770) added the trading name of Lastminute.com.

DBF Travel AG (0762) added an Irish phone number, 01 437 8555, and email address, info@lux-camp.ie.

Falcon Leisure Group (Overseas) Ltd (0775) changed its name to TUI Ireland Ltd, deleted nine previous trading names, and added tuiholidays.ie and crystalski.ie.

Eimar Hannon Travel Services Ltd (0567) added the trading name of Hannon Travel Services.

Highlife Adventures Ltd (0577) deleted two trading names, Highlife Ski and Snowbound.

Ickenham Travel Group Plc (0701) changed the trading name Business Travel Direct Europe to Business Travel Direct and added Lets Go 2.

Internet Leisure & Corporate Ltd (0523) deleted BookHotels.ie as a trading name.

Killiney Travel Ltd (0409) deleted the trading name of Hazel Fogarty Travel.

Klunga Ltd (0777) deleted the email address of brian@island-marketing.ie.

NST Ltd (0449) deleted the trading names NST The Group Travel Specialists, Study Links, Group Travel International, and GTI.

P&P Associates Ltd (0752) deleted the trading names of Independent.ie Travel and Weholiday.

Redgrange Ltd (0378) deleted the trading names Little Italy Tours and Kerry Sports Travel, and added theflyinggolfer.com.

RSD Travel Ltd (0745) changed its address to Chase Green House, 42 Chase Side, Enfield, EN2 6NF, Middlesex, UK.

Simplysun Ltd (0700) added the trading name of Leaving Holidays By Click&Go.

Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd (0136) added the trading name Hayes & Jarvis Ireland.

Sunspot Tours Ltd (0742) changed its trading name from Mercury Direct to Mercury Holidays.

Sunway Travel Ltd (0731) deleted Sunway Travel as a trading name.

Thomas Cook Retail Ltd (0706) added the trading name of flexibletrips.ie.

The Travel Department (0692) deleted The Travel Department as a trading name.

Travel Management Solutions Ltd (0535) deleted Caribbean Blue, Cork Airport Business Park, as a branch – but retained Caribbean Blue as a trading name.

USIT Ireland Ltd (0660) deleted SU Building, Waterford; Institute of Technology, Athlone; and University of Limerick as branches, and deleted U Trek as a trading name, and added Studenttravel.com.