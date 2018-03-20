CAR Publishes Advice to Department on Package Travel Directive

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published a report setting out its advice to the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport in relation to the transposition of EU Directive 2302 of 2015 on Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements.

The 2015 Directive aims to achieve a robust level of consumer protection for package travel and linked travel arrangements. This Directive will apply from 1st July 2018. In May 2017, the Commission commenced work to identify arrangements that can meet the requirements of the Directive and published a draft report, for consultation, in late 2017, then held a number of industry meetings.

The document is available here.