CAR Publishes Decision Paper on KPIs for Travel Trade Licensing

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published a Decision Paper in relation to Key Performance Indicators for its Travel Trade Licensing, including its responses to a submission made by Limerick Travel Group.

The document is available here.

Submission

Limerick Travel Group had made the following submission:

It would be helpful if the window for applications were widened to help processing.

There is a serious gap in the visit to premises. Meeting Agents face to face is a good measure of getting first-hand knowledge of what’s happening out on the ground.

There should be regular general meetings with Agents to listen to their views, particularly as we operate in a fast-changing marketplace.

The large number of operators trading via the Internet and often totally outside the Licencing regime undermines the good name of our trade. CAR needs to focus more in this area of Illegal Trading.

Commission’s Response

The CAR made the following response to the above submission: