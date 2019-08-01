CAR Publishes Submissions on 2019 Draft Determination

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has published 37 submissions received on 8 July in response to the 2019 Draft Determination of the maximum levels of airport charges at Dublin Airport (CP3/2019).
The 37 submissions can be viewed here.
