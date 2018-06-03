CAR Re-LIsts One Travel Agent Licence

On Wednesday 30th May the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) re-listed one travel agent licence that had previously been listed as expired on 30th April 2018.

Four agencies originally listed as having expired licences were DB Tours (0703), Green Life Tours (0756), Neenan Travel (0203), and Virgin Holidays (0743). However, Neenan Travel was reinstated on the licence list on Wednesday 9th May and DB Tours and Virgin Holidays were reinstated on Monday 21st May.

Green Life Tours, trading as Camino Ways, Francigena Ways, Ireland Ways and Trekking Bug, had its licence 0756 reinstated on 30th May 2018, with an expiry date of 30th April 2019.