CAR Renews Travel Agent Licence, Records New Addresses for Another

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has renewed one of the two travel agent licences outstanding from the spring round and listed two new addresses for another.

Robert Kilkelly (Travel) Ltd t/a Kilkelly Travel has had licence 0158 renewed until 30 April 2020. Green Life Tours Ltd’s licence 0756 has still to be renewed.

The address for Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd, licence 0136, has been changed from Duke Street to Regus, Harcourt Centre, Block 4, Harcourt Road, Dublin 2, and 16 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

