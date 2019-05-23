CAR Renews Travel Agent Licence, Records New Addresses for Another

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has renewed one of the two travel agent licences outstanding from the spring round and listed two new addresses for another.

Robert Kilkelly (Travel) Ltd t/a Kilkelly Travel has had licence 0158 renewed until 30 April 2020. Green Life Tours Ltd’s licence 0756 has still to be renewed.

The address for Specialist Holiday Group Ireland Ltd, licence 0136, has been changed from Duke Street to Regus, Harcourt Centre, Block 4, Harcourt Road, Dublin 2, and 16 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2.