CAR Revises Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licence Lists

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) revised its lists of travel agent and tour operator licences on Friday 5th May, deleting four travel agent listings, adding two new branches and deleting one, and revising many trading names.

Travel Agent Licences

Of the four travel agent listings deleted, two had not renewed from 1st May – Mona Gallagher trading as Killybegs Travel (licence number 0374) and Roscrea Travel (0531), which is now under Wecanbookit Ireland (0702) – while two others have licences that expired from 30th April – GBT III BV trading as American Express Global Business Travel (0735) and Travel Bookers (0765).

Shandon Travel (0252) added a fourth branch at Wilton Shopping Centre, Cork, and World Travel Centre added a sixth branch at Unique Travel, 20 Little Britain Street, Dublin 1, while O’Hanrahan Travel (0520) deleted the Carrickmacross Shopping Centre branch.

Twenty-two travel agents made changes to their listed trading names as follows:

Club Travel (0054): Added Hotel in Style, changed HRG to HRG Ireland, and deleted Regency Travel, Coop Travel, Unique Destinations, Travelcare, Student Travel, Caribbean Collection, Canada Collection, Destinations, Cruiseworld, Easy Fare, Travel4Students, Sun Deals, USA Collection, 1800 Hotels, DHAKA Travel, and Tours&Schools.

Core Travel (0548): Changed E Travel to e-travel.ie and added wedoflights.com and Egencia.

CTM Travel (0522): Added Corporate Management, Corporate Travel, and Corporatetravel.

Great Rail Journeys (0767): Added Great Cruise Journeys.

Green Light Travel (0754): Added Green Light Travel.

Heffernan’s Shipping & Tourist Agency (0120): Added Heffernan’s Travel and Easy Holidays.

Limerick Travel (0166): Added Conferenceandevents.ie, My Holiday Ireland.com, Ireland Golf and Leisure, Tourismirelandgolf, and Sports breaks.

Malahide Travel (0175): Deleted Travel Management International, Pure Cruise, Pure Mauritius, Pure Travel, Pure Dubai, Pure USA, WorldchoiceMalahide, and Travelutions.

Manisik Tours (0688): added Eastern Escapes.

Navan Travel (0202): Added Santa Holidays.ie and deleted uski.ie.

Panther Associates t/a Tour America (0443): Added Click USA, Cruise Holiday, Tour Canada, Cruise Holidays, Holistic Holidays, Magic Holidays, GAA Travel Club, and Honeymoon Finders.

Shandon Travel (0252): Deleted Beacon Cruises and Airport Staff Travel.

Simplysun t/a Click and Go (0700): Deleted Aer Lingus0708, 0708, and Independent Travel.

Skytours Travel (0257): Added Golfbreaks and deleted Pride Tours, Private Villas.ie, and Golf.ie.

Sol International (0070): Added Sol Travel.

Spiral Hill t/a Alan Lynch Travel (0348): Added Santa Trips and Cruise From Ireland, and deleted Escape Deals, iTravel, Sunscapes, Food and Wine Tours, Skiscapes, and Travelescapes.

Star Travel Agency (0721): Added Cook Medical Travel.

Travelpaths (0601): Added Oldcastle Travel and deleted Summer Sun, Travel Groups, Turkey Sun, and Travel America.

Travelworld (0286): Added Travelworld, Pickfords, Going Places, and Lunn Poly.

Tully’s Travel (0290): Added Horse Racing Worldwide.

Thomas & Mary P Walsh (0301): Changed Tristar Travel to Tristar Travel Worldchoice.

Wecanbookit Ireland t/a Best4Travel (0702): Added Creation Travel, Cordialresortholidays, and Roscrea Travel.

Tour Operator Licences

Three tour operators made changes to their listed trading names as follows:

Club Travel (058): Made the same changes as above for its travel agent listing (0054).

Lee Travel (200): Added Slattery’s Travel and Slattery’s Escorted Tours.

Limerick Travel (189): Added Limerick Travel, FlyforGolf.com, LetsGoTravel.ie, LetsGo Cruising.ie, Senior Sun, Conferenceandevents.ie, My Holiday Ireland.com, Ireland Golf and Leisure, Tourismirelandgolf, and Sports breaks.

Dublin Airport Quality of Service Targets

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has also published the results of quality of service monitoring at Dublin Airport for Q1 2017 – and all the targets were met. The report summarises the results, with data reported for security queue times, baggage handling facilities, as well as passenger survey results.