CAR to Appoint Travel Trade Licensing Manager

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is currently seeking a suitable candidate for the role of Travel Trade Licensing Manager.

A detailed job specification can be found below:

An application, including an up-to-date CV and letter of motivation stating why you wish to be considered for this post, should be emailed to: info@aviationreg.ie or posted to the address below to be received no later than 3pm on Tuesday 7th August 2018:

Commission for Aviation Regulation

3rd Floor Alexandra House

Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2