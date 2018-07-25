The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) is currently seeking a suitable candidate for the role of Travel Trade Licensing Manager.
A detailed job specification can be found below:
- Travel Trade Licensing Manager Job Specification English
- Travel Trade Licensing Manager Job Specification Irish
An application, including an up-to-date CV and letter of motivation stating why you wish to be considered for this post, should be emailed to: info@aviationreg.ie or posted to the address below to be received no later than 3pm on Tuesday 7th August 2018:
Commission for Aviation Regulation
3rd Floor Alexandra House
Earlsfort Terrace
Dublin 2
