News

Car Trawler Global Estimate of Baggage Fee Revenue

Car Trawler Global Estimate of Baggage Fee Revenue

IdeaWorksCompany, a consultant  on airline ancillary revenues, and CarTrawler, the  technology platform providing transport solutions for online businesses, recently estimated ancillary revenue at €83.5 billion worldwide for 2018.  This CarTrawler Global Estimate of Baggage Fee Revenue identifies baggage as a €25.2 billion component and provides a worldwide summary of baggage fee policies for 20 top airlines.

Each year IdeaWorksCompany, through the sponsorship of CarTrawler, analyzes the ancillary revenue disclosures for airlines all over the world.  These results are applied to a larger list of carriers (which numbered 175 for 2018) to estimate ancillary revenue activity for the world’s airlines.  Baggage activity for each category of airline is added to this analysis to calculate a global estimate.  It’s a significant component of ancillary revenue and consists of three primary sources:  checked baggage in the aircraft belly, added fees for heavy and extra-large bags, and for some airlines, the price charged for larger carry-on bags.

 

CarTrawler Global Estimate of Baggage Fee Revenue
 201820172014
Baggage Fee Revenue$28.1 billion$23.6 billion$13.4 billion
As a % of

Global Airline Revenue

3.2%3.0%$1.8%
Source: A la carte revenue statistics derived by IdeaWorksCompany from 2017, 2016, and 2013 airline results, combined with IATA annual airline revenue projections for 2018, 2017, and 2014.

 

Stringent baggage fee policies are hallmarks of top revenue-performing low cost carriers.  The surprising development within the last two years is the implementation of bag fees by some of the world’s leading global network airlines.

The value of airlines’ a la carte revenue, or optional extras that customers can add to their basic airline fares, has risen dramatically in recent years, growing by 128% between 2014 and 2018. So it is no surprise that baggage fee revenue has grown by a similarly huge margin, in terms of both monetary value and as a percentage of overall global airline revenue. This overall trend reflects traditional airlines’ strategy of embracing a la carte revenue alongside low-cost providers, offering customers the best-value solutions in a transformed marketplace,” said Aileen McCormack, CarTrawler’s chief commercial officer.

 

The other half have implemented bag fees on a portion or the entirety of their route network.  When these airlines are organized by global region, it’s easier to see the policy groupings that currently exist.  The abundant reliance upon bag fees in Europe and North America occurs largely due to the presence of a very significant low-cost carrier industry.  Elsewhere in the world, traditional airlines include baggage benefits for all fares and have not yet adopted basic economy fare strategies.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus Take Off from Cork to Dubrovnik

Michael FloodMay 4, 2019
Read More

Emirates Passengers Can Use Boarding Pass as ‘My Emirates Pass’

Neil SteedmanMay 4, 2019
Read More

Visit Jersey – You Will Not Be Disappointed

Ian BloomfieldMay 3, 2019
Read More

WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Center Parcs is Open for Families this Summer

Michael FloodMay 2, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches Travel Money Online

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

New Hertz App Offers Faster, More Personalised Booking

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Air Transat Parent Company Considers Expressions of Interest

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Michelin Guide Will Showcase Thailand’s Culinary Scene

Michael FloodMay 2, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland